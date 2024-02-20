CBI sleuths nab EPFO officer for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) on Monday arrested an Enforcement Officer, EPFO, Tirunelveli, while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant.

CBI has registered a case on complaint against the said P Kabilan, Enforcement Officer, EPFO, Tirunelveli, on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from complainant who is running a software company in Tirunelveli, said a press note from CBI.

It was also alleged that accused demanded the said bribe for not taking action against the company which availed the Central Government ABRY scheme i.e. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (a scheme to boost creations of new jobs in the formal sector through support of EPF contributions by the Central Government for new employees).

It has been further alleged that Kabilan had collected and verified the documents from the complainant company and learnt that the company has received an amount of Rs. 3 crore (approx) under Central Government ABRY scheme.

Out of the said amount he allegedly demanded 5% as bribe from the complainant. CBI laid a trap and caught Kabilan red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh as an advance of Rs. 15 lakh bribe.