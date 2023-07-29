CBI conducts searches in Chennai, New Delhi in bribery case; 4 held

CHENNAI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Friday arrested four persons, including a Central government official working in Chennai in an alleged bribery case.

Officials have recovered cash worth Rs 59.9 lakh and documents.

Those arrested include a Joint Director and Senior technical assistant, both posted in the office of DG (Corporate Affairs), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MOCA), New Delhi; another Joint Director of MOCA posted as an Official Liquidator, Corporate Bhawan, Chennai and an associate of a Mumbai based private company.

"It was alleged that the said public servants were indulging in corrupt -amp; illegal activities and in pursuance of the said conspiracy, were taking bribes from the private person for showing favor in the files of a private company pertaining to the investigation being made by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for adopting illegal and unethical business activities, " an official release stated.

A trap was laid and the Joint Director was caught with bribe money of Rs. 3 lakh. Later, the other accused including said public servants and private persons were also caught.

Searches were conducted at Delhi, Gurugram, and Chennai in the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs. 59.80 lakh, and several incriminating documents -amp; digital evidence.