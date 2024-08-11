Caught on camera: PE teacher at Kolathur govt school kicks students for losing game

CHENNAI: A physical education (PE) teacher at a government-aided higher secondary school in Kolathur was caught on camera kicking students after they lost in a sports competition, as reported by Thanthi TV.

In a video, the PE teacher, identified as Annamalai, was seen using abusive language directed at the students after they lost a game. He also kicked them while wearing shoes.

The video of the incident from a sports field has gone viral on social media.

Parents of the students have demanded strict action against the teacher.