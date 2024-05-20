Cash-only recharge for Singara Chennai card rankles Metro Rail commuters

CHENNAI: Several Metro Rail commuters have raised concerns of staff at Metro stations allowing the recharge of National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) cards only through cash instead of online.

And interestingly, stations have also stuck notices that recharges will only be allowed through cash payments. Commuters buying the card say that it’s high time for CMRL to allow other means of payment/recharge facilities to the card. Speaking to DT next, T Nivetha, a regular passenger said, “I purchased the Singara Chennai card a few months ago and every time I had to recharge it, I will have to do it only at the ticket counters of the Metro station. When I tried recharging it at High Court station, I was told recharges can only be done through cash. It’s the same at Egmore station too. These days, people hardly carry cash. I urge CMRL to introduce other means.”



