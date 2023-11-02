Cargo ship crew member found with injuries in ship

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old sailor, a native of Georgia, sustained suspected self-inflicted injuries on Tuesday and is undergoing treatment.



The injured M Cochai, 42, was working as a motorman in the MT Uzava ship which was carrying cargo from the Marshall Islands. Cochai boarded the ship and started his work on 28 July. The ship visited Argentina and left from Nicochea harbour. The ship reached Chennai port carrying sunflower oil on October 28 and was preparing to leave the port by Tuesday evening at around 8.

By 2pm, the ship crew found Cochai lying unconscious in a pool of blood inside the crew duty change room and alerted the ship captain Antons Petrovs. Cochai was rushed to a private hospital in the port ambulance, noted police.

The Harbour police registered a case. He is being treated and is stable now, police said.