Calendar says Kathiri, but Chennai wakes up to ‘pleasant’ weather

CHENNAI: The Kathiri period in May is the hottest time of the year when summer hits the peak and Chennai battles oppressive heat. However, it has been a relatively pleasant morning for the city on Monday.



According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the maximum temperature was 34° Celsius around noon on Monday, far below the near-40° Celsius that the city has been recording since late April.

It is likely to remain around the same, as the weather department has issued forecast for rains in isolated places in Chennai and its neighbourhood, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu later in the day.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 35.8° Celsius at Nungambakkam, which was 1.6° Celsius lesser than the normal. The weather station at Meenambakkam was higher at 37.6° Celsius, but even that was lower by 0.8° Celsius when compared to the normal maximum temperature.