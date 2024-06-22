Buy anew, or refill water for larger quantities at higher costs in railway stations in Chennai

CHENNAI: Drinking water is now a pricey commodity, especially at railway stations in the city. Stalls have displayed the cost of refilling a bottle or a cup of different quantities but in reality, most of the time, refills for smaller quantities are unavailable at these stalls.

So, passengers do not have a choice but to buy the 1-litre bottle anew, or have it refilled and pay a higher cost.

According to the rate card at railway stations, refills are sold from 300 ml and are charged between Rs 2 and Rs 25 depending on quantity, but in most stations, only 1-litre bottles and refills are sold. When asked about the other categories, sellers pointed out that there was only 1-litre bottle available in the station.

In St Thomas Mount station, the seller said, “It’s Rs 10 for a 1-litre bottle. This is a revised rate that has not changed on the board.” It was similar at Guindy and Chennai Beach stations.

Saravanan P, a customer in the water stall in Guindy, said, “Though the charges are high, we still buy them as we don’t know where or to whom to complain or what action to take.”

“The railways should take the necessary steps against the contractors who charge this amount. Also, there must be periodic inspections of the stations,” said T Sadagopan, a consumer activist.

DT Next efforts to reach the SR officials went futile. It may be noted that the SR also sells bottled Rail Neer at Rs 15/litre at all stations.