Buses from Kilambakkam won't ply from service road during school timings: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: After meeting the protestors who voiced difficulty in using the service road to commute since buses from Kilambakkam are being operated there, CMDA minister informed that buses won't be ply on the service road during school timings.

He met the protestors and inspected the facility to see if everything is proper. Shortly in a press meet he said, omni buses would be stationed at the under-construction bus stop in Mudichur. Further, he added that Kilambakkam police station construction works would resume after Pongal festival.

Slamming arch-rival AIADMK, he said only 30 percent of the new terminus works were completed during Edappadi K Palaniswami's tenure.

Parents of children from a private school blocked government buses at Kilambakkam on Wednesday for clogging up the service road. With buses occupying the road, students are not able to commute to school and need to walk nearly a kilometre, they said.

With the service road now a one-way and vehicles blocked at Urapakkam junction, over 3,000 students of the school, mostly from Guduvanchery, Katankulathur, and Maraimalai Nagar, have to walk to the school. After irate parents blocked the buses in the morning and with traffic on the NH Urapakkam junction getting affected, Vandalur Otteri police and officials from the Tambaram police commissionerate visited the spot and held talks. The police also met the school management and assured a solution within a week.

Inputs from Bureau