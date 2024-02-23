Builder, aide held for cheating LK Sudhish’s wife of Rs 43 cr

CHENNAI: A builder and his associate were arrested by the Greater Chennai City Police for allegedly cheating late DMDK leader Vijayakant's sister-in-law of Rs 43 crore by forging her signatures in a property deal.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case based on a complaint by Poornajothi, wife of LK Sudhish - brother of Premalatha Vijayakant - against Santhosh Sharma, managing director of Lokaa Developers Private Limited and associates.

According to the complaint, Poornajothi and Sudhish had executed an agreement with Lokaa Developers in 2014 to develop their plot into flats. The plot measuring about 2.1 acres is located on 200 Feet Road, Madhavaram Main Road.

As per the agreement, the developer proposed to construct 234 flats, of which 78 flats were allotted to the complainant and the remaining 156 flats to the developer firm.

“But the accused company, by forging the signatures of the complainant, sold 48 flats belonging to the complainant without her knowledge and received Rs 43 crore,” the complaint stated.

After realising that she was cheated, she approached the Chennai police. After investigations, a special team was formed to secure the absconding accused. On Wednesday, the police arrested Santhosh Sharma (44) of Adyar and S Sagar of Shenoy Nagar. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Police said Santhosh Sharma already has two cases against him registered by CCB for selling the same flat twice and cheating the public.