Book donation drive for the Presidency Girls School

CHENNAI: As Christmas approaches, Hyatt Regency Chennai is embarking on a unique initiative to create a library for the Presidency Girls School in Egmore.

The public is invited to contribute their children’s old story books or reading books (excluding syllabus books) for classes ranging from nursery to Grade 12. The deadline for book donations is November 30.

Ruban Das, general manager of Hyatt Regency Chennai, informs DT Next, “During this holiday season, it’s our time to give back to society. As a global company, we strive to support organisations aligned with our World of Care platform, dedicated to caring for people so they can be their best. We emphasise sustainability in our endeavours and are organising a book donation drive until Christmas. Donors are encouraged to contribute non-academic books and, as a token of appreciation, they will receive a cookie for their donation. The collected books will be creatively stacked as a Christmas tree during the Tree Lighting festival on December 1. Subsequently, these books will be gifted to the girls at The Presidency School, Egmore, to help establish a library for them. The revamped library will cater to students from Nursery to Grade 12, creating ‘The Tree of Knowledge.’”





Ruban Das, general manager, Hyatt Regency Chennai







