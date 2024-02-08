Begin typing your search...
Bomb threat e-mails sent to schools in Chennai city
Chennai police and bomb detection squad teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Check in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails.
CHENNAI: Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits, police said on Thursday.
According to a report, The schools which received the threat are in Mogappair, Parry's Corner and Royapettah.
Public is advised not to panic even as parents rushed to these schools to pick up their wards.
Sources said that email has been sent to a number of private schools in the city triggering panic across.
Further details awaited
