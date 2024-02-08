Bomb threat e-mails sent to schools in Chennai city

CHENNAI: Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits, police said on Thursday.

According to a report, The schools which received the threat are in Mogappair, Parry's Corner and Royapettah.

Chennai police and bomb detection squad teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Check in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails.

Public is advised not to panic even as parents rushed to these schools to pick up their wards.

Sources said that email has been sent to a number of private schools in the city triggering panic across.

Further details awaited