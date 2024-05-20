Body of 45-year-old man found onboard Ganga Kaveri Express train in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man's body was found aboard the Ganga Kaveri Express.

The train had arrived from Varanasi to Chennai Central Railway Station on May 15. After all the passengers alighted from the train, it moved to the railway workshop at Athipatttu. The train was at the workshop for three days.

Later, when the Ganga Kaveri Express train was brought to the Basin Bridge workshop on Sunday night for maintenance work, employees who were cleaning the compartments noticed a foul smell emanating from an unreserved compartment.

Suspicious, the staff went inside the coach and found the dead body of an unidentified man.

Upon getting the information, the Chennai Central Railway Police led by Inspector Govindaraj rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for an autopsy.

They have registered a case and are investigating the incident.