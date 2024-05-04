BJP functionary, cop arrested for beating up man after road rage incident near Santhome

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested three men- a BJP functionary and his father and a police constable- for ganging up and assaulting a man after a road rage incident in broad daylight in full public view near Santhome on Thursday, even as two traffic policemen watched without intervening to stop the assault.

Based on a complaint by the victim, M Manivannan (36), Foreshore Estate Police registered a case and arrested the trio- S Karthik Raja (30) - District secretary (Tiruvottityur east), TN BJP Economics cell, his father, Sudalaiyandi (50), a scrap merchant and Gopinath (54), an Armed Reserve (AR) constable.

The video of the brazen assault went viral on social media drawing strong condemnation from public, especially of the traffic cops who did not intervene even as the trio hurled verbal abuses and assaulted the victim after stripping his shirt.

Manivannan runs a restaurant on OMR. On Thursday evening, Manivannan along with his niece was travelling to his restaurant when the incident happened.

When his car was moving near South canal bank road- Loop Road junction, Manivannan had allegedly honked which had enraged the accused who were in the vehicle in front of him.

When the vehicles halted at the traffic signal, the accused got out of their vehicle and picked up an argument with Manivannan and pulled him out of his car and assaulted him.

According to the complainant, one of the accused used a key in between his fist and punched him continuously causing injuries.

Manivannan was treated for his injuries after which he filed a police complaint.

While the AR constable, Gopinath has been placed under suspension, a departmental enquiry has been initiated against the traffic policemen seen in the video who did not intervene as the attack happened.

The arrested trio were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.