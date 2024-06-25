BJP councillor tears up Justice Chandru report on caste discrimination in schools, walks out of Chennai corporation council meet

CHENNAI: BJP councillor Uma Anandhan walked out of the monthly council meet held at the Ripon building on Monday.

Condemning Justice Chandru’s recent report on eliminating caste discrimination in schools, Uma tore the report during the session, and criticised the report, calling it biased.

There was a brief tension in the council meeting. Following that the councillors urged Mayor R Priya to suspend her for 3 months from the council.

Speaking to the reporters, she said, “A biased statement has been issued by former High Court judge Chandru. When he has given a report on eliminating caste discrimination in schools, why there is an exclusion of certain castes from a Christian crematorium in Tirupur’s Palladam? When I condemned the statement in the city Corporation council, others failed to do the same. So, I tore up the report.”

Uma further alleged that the councillors had asked not to discuss Chandru’s report in the council, and pointed out: “During the council meetings, ward members keep praising Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi. Why can’t we talk about issues related to education?”

Following this, councillors from the DMK, Congress and VCK parties asked the Mayor to suspend the BJP councillor for 3 months. In response, Mayor Priya stated that strict action would be taken against the councillor.

Meanwhile, the GCC has changed Pycrofts Garden Road as Dr SS Badrinath Road with a resolution in the meeting.