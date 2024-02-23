Bio-mining of Kodungaiyur dump yard given to 3 contractors

CHENNAI: Tenders for reclamation of the Kodungaiyur dump yard through a bio-mining process worth Rs 640.83 crore have been given to three contractors – Zigma Global Environ Solutions, Ramki Infrastructure and Ascent e-Digit Solutions, a resolution passed in the council on Thursday.

The works will be carried out in six packages, of which Zigma bagged 3 projects at a cost of Rs 314.78 crore and 111.72-acre space in the landfill.

The dumping ground was also proposed to be reclaimed through bio-mining. The site is operational since the early 1980s and receives waste from 8 zones – Tiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar.

In March 2022, a drone survey was conducted and it was estimated that the dumpsite had 66.52 lakh metric tons of legacy solid waste. The cost of bio-mining per MT fixed at Rs 963.23.

Out of the Rs 640 crore worth project which has split into 6 packages, Zigma has three projects, Ramki has two packages and Ascent will carry out in one package at a cost of Rs 109.37 crore. It’s noted that the Union government contributed 25% of fund (Rs 160.21 crore) from Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0. The State’s contribution was Rs 102.53 crore and the Corporation’s share was Rs 378.09 crore (59%).

A quotation by Anna University for the services, including drone survey, environmental and social component of Rs 18.99 crore, has been given to the Corporation. Since the fund is being sought from KfW, the quotation has been revised to Rs 13.99 crore after recently-held negotiations.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will lay the foundation for the works, which is expected to be completed within two years and the land will be reclaimed.