Better rail routes and infra: Chennai commuters list demands to Southern Rly

CHENNAI: The train commuters travelling from Chennai Central to Gummidipoondi have prepared a charter of demands to the Southern Railway for a better commute.

“The existing railway lines between Athipattu and Gummidipoondi should be converted into a four-way line. The third and fourth railway lines between Beach and Athipattu should be fully utilised to reduce traffic congestion. Nandiambakkam, Minjur, and Ponneri railway footbridges should be completed soon. Train no. 42001, departing from Chennai Central towards Gummidipoondi at 12.15 am, and Train no. 42002, departing from Gummidipoondi towards Chennai Central at 2.45 am, were stopped during the pandemic and have not been re-operated. The service should be restarted,” said R Deenadayalan, president of the Chennai-Gummidipoondi Rail Route Passengers Association.

Further demands included that Train no. 07237 from Nellore to Chennai should stop at Minjur, Ennore, Wimco Nagar, Korukkupet, and other railway stations. All express trains from northern states to Chennai should stop at Wimco Nagar for one minute.

The passengers also said that due to overcrowding in the trains during peak hours, existing nine-coach trains should be made into twelve coaches, and extra coaches should be reserved for women. They also demanded that all railway stations’ toilets be in good condition and CCTV cameras be installed in every station to ensure passengers’ safety. Minjur, Ponneri, and Gummidipoondi stations should be prioritised. Additional train services must be provided from Gummidipoondi to Chennai Central.

“Platforms are very inaccessible in most of the stations, and they are even worse for people with disabilities. All the stations must have lifts or escalators to stop people from crossing the tracks. The commuters want the stoppage of express trains in Gummidipoondi and Tiruvallur. In many situations, the power is turned off at night, which troubles the passengers,” said S Nambu Rajan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of the Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

A senior official at the Southern Railway refused to comment on the demands, citing the model code of conduct.