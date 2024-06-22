Beans price falls by Rs 50, others remain stable; check out vegetable prices at Koyambedu wholesale market on June 22

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai were largely stable today.

Beans price has decreased to Rs 120 per kg on Saturday from yesterday's price of Rs 170.

Also the price of drumstick has come down by Rs 10 per kg and is being sold at Rs 170 per kg.

Price of Yam has increased to Rs 60 per kg from Friday's price of Rs 50 per kg.

According to traders at the market, the prices of garlic and ginger remain the same as yesterday. Ginger was sold at Rs 160 per kg while garlic was sold at Rs 300 per kg on Friday.

Notably, the price of essentials like onion (Rs 36/kg), tomato (Rs 60/kg), potato (Rs 40/kg), and coconut (Rs 32/kg) more or less remains the same this week.