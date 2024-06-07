Beans get costlier as onion, coconut, lemon, drumstick, coriander and mango see price drop; check out vegetable rates on June 7 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The price of beans witnessed an increase at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai on Friday.

On the other hand, the prices of onion, coconut, lemon, drumstick, coriander and mango had a dip today.

According to traders at the market, the price of beans increased to Rs 110 per kg today from Rs 100 per kg on June 5.

The price of lemon dropped by Rs. 10 on Friday, from Rs. 140 per kg on June 5. It is being sold at Rs 130 today.

Similarly, drumstick is being sold at Rs 30 today, from Rs 35 on Wednesday.

Also, the price of mango decreased to Rs 25 per kg on Friday from Rs 30 per kg on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the prices of onion, coriander , and coconut decreased by Rs 2 each per kg, compared to Wednesday prices. Onion, coriander and coconut are being sold for Rs 32, Rs 14, and Rs 30 today.