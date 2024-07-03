Beans get cheaper again post another price spike; check out vegetable rates at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 3

CHENNAI: The rates of beans, beetroot, and chow chow recorded a dip at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Wednesday while drumstick and snake gourd saw a price rise.

The price of beans continues to record fluctuations, as has been the pattern for the past several weeks. The price of a kilo of beans had touched Rs 170 on a single day in June and later dropped to as low as Rs 70.

Yesterday, on July 2, beans were sold for Rs 120 per kg, which was Rs 30 more than its rate on June 29 (Rs 90/kg).

Today, beans are priced at Rs 100 per kg, marking yet another variation.

Notably, beetroot prices have been on the rise, going from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 80 per kg in June. On Tuesday, it was sold at Rs 80 and has decreased to Rs 70 per kg today.

Similarly, the rate of chow chow rose from Rs 30 per kg at the beginning of June to Rs 50 per kg by the end of the month.

Yesterday, a kilo of chow chow was sold at 50 rupees while today it has come down to 40 rupees per kg.

Another vegetable whose rates have been oscillating lately is drumstick. From Rs 190 per kg on June 20, the price of drumstick fell to Rs 120 per kg on June 25 and Rs 100 on June 27.

On June 29, drumstick was sold at Rs 80 per kg but today, on July 3, its price has gone up to Rs 90 per kg.

Meanwhile, the rate of snake gourd has risen by Rs 15 today. It is being sold at Rs 35 from yesterday's price of Rs 20. There were changes in its price across the last few weeks as well.