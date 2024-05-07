Bank Manager's house burgled in Avadi, 50 sovereign gold jewellery stole

CHENNAI: Burglars decamped with at least 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery after breaking into the house of a private bank manager at Kovilpadhagai near Avadi on Monday night.

The occupants of the house were in Kerala on summer vacation and they had noticed suspicious movement around their residence through the house monitoring system in their phone and alerted a family friend.

The family friend rushed to the house and found the front door broke open and informed the house owner- Parasuram (53).

Avadi Tank Factory police were informed of the burglary after which police personnel rushed to the scene to conduct enquiries.

Parasuram works at a private bank in Chennai and is on the way to his home, police sources said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the gang noticed the house being locked and targeted the house.

Parasuram left with his family to Kerala on May 5, police said.

About 50 sovereign of gold jewels are supposedly stolen, according to the complaint.

Further investigations are on.