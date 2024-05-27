Bangladeshi citizen who tried to board flight using fake passport arrested at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A Bangladeshi citizen who allegedly tried to board a flight to Malaysia using a fake Indian passport was arrested in the Chennai airport on Sunday.



The Batik Air flight was scheduled to depart from Chennai on Sunday morning.

The Immigration officers while checking the documents of the passengers found that Plaas Dolly (31) had an Indian passport with a West Bengal address.

The officers on suspicion inspected the passport and they found it was fake.

Soon they cancelled his trip and after inquiry, the officers found that the passenger was from Bangladesh and had been staying illegally in West Bengal for the past few months.

Since he had to visit Malaysia Plaas had contacted a few agents and got a fake passport using the West Bengal address.

The officers arrested Plaas Dolly and Q Branch officers also visited the airport and held inquiries and later he was handed to the Central Crime Branch police.