Balaji’s judicial custody extended for the 14th time

CHENNAI: The Principal Sessions court of Chennai has extended the judicial custody of jailed minister V Senthilbalaji, consecutively for the fourteenth time, in the PMLA case.

Senthilbalaji was produced before Principal Judge S Alli, through video conference from the Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai. Recording the appearance, the judge extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till January 11.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime. On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison.

Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3,000 pages of documents related to investigation in a sealed cover.It may be noted that Principal Judge S Alli will hear the third bail plea on January 8, after his earlier two bail pleas were rejected by the Principal Sessions court.