Ayyappanthangal street stinks of sewage overflow

CHENNAI: Sewage overflow and stagnation on the road over a week irk residents of Senthamizh Nagar in Ayyappanthangal.

The issue has become common in the locality and the stagnated drainage water contamination has made groundwater unsuitable for drinking and domestic purposes.

“Due to the failed storm water drains infrastructure the excess rainwater is not channelised properly to the water bodies. Despite breaking the drain to ensure the free flow of water, the sewage stagnation tampering with the flow of excess rainwater results in stagnation in the residential area,” said M Durairaj, the president of Senthamizh Nagar and Muthamizh Nagar Residents Welfare Association. The sewage stagnation poses various health issues and has increased mosquito menace for the past few days. The residents are facing difficulties in stepping out of the house due to drainage water stagnation on the street. The complaint raised with the local body and the ward member was futile. The civic body said there is no option other than letting the drainage water into the storm water drains. The local body to date has not taken measures to pump out the stagnated sewage water in the area.

“During the monsoon seasons, the entire street would be flooded with excess rainwater mixed with sewage discharged from the residential areas. The proper construction of stormwater drains would have prevented such a situation in the locality. We urge the panchayat authorities to provide permanent solutions before the onset of the northeast monsoon this year,” said T Krishnan, another resident. Meanwhile, a senior official of Ayyappanthangal panchayat ensured steps would be taken to pump out the stagnated drainage water in the residential area.

Meanwhile, the civic body said in a statement that there is no option other than letting the drainage water into the stormwater drains