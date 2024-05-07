Awareness programme on Ankylosing Spondylitis held at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

On account of Ankylosing Spondylitis Day, the Institute of Rheumatology at Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital organised an awareness programme on its treatment and management.

The Dean Dr E Theranirajan presided over the programme, attended by around 50 patients with Ankylosing spondylitis, doctors, physiotherapists and post graduate students of various specialities.

"Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis which affects the larger joints and the spine. It initially starts as low back pain and if ignored at the early stage, it will lead to stiffness of neck and spine, " said Dr Theranirajan.

He said, it commonly affects young men and stressed the importance of early diagnosis, proper medical treatment along with physiotherapy. He also informed that with the help of the government all the latest expensive drugs are made available to the needy patients at the hospital.

Experts said that the daily exercises can help in the improvement of joint pain, back pain and stiffness, and it will also reduce joint swelling and promote mobility.

Dr Arul Rajamurugan, head of the department of Rheumatology added that exercising will also help in the prevention of Diabetes, heart attack, improvement in cholesterol levels, muscle and bone strengthening and weight reduction.

He also stressed the importance of taking healthy diet to reduce the impact of the symptoms and improve mobility among the patients.