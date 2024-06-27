Auto rickshaw driver dies after being attacked by 2-wheeler rider in Perambur

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old auto rickshaw driver died in a suspected road rage incident in Perambur after he was allegedly attacked by two wheeler rider on Thursday evening.

The deceased, A Selvam, was a resident of Royapuram in Perambur.

The incident happened on Boxson Street.

According to the police Selvam was returning in his auto (TN 02 AM 6084) after visiting the house of his second wife on Boxson street, when the incident happened.

Police identified the accused as R Ricardo, 37, of Ponniyammanmedu in Madhavaram.

He was waiting in front of the school to pick his seven-year-old son when an altercation broke out between the two.

"Ricardo had reportedly found Selvam's auto rickshaw wrongly parked and he asked to remove it. This led to an altercation between the two. The heated arguement turned violent, and Ricardo allegedly attacked Selvam. In the impact Selvam fell on the ground unconscious. Though Selvam was rushed to the hospital but reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way," police said.

The body has been taken to Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have started investigation and arrested Ricardo for the suspected murder of Selvam.

The post mortem is scheduled by Friday morning and further investigations are on.