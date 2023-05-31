Auto driver who conned 80-year-old woman arrested

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly cheating an elderly woman, who came to collect her old age pension and robbing her of three sovereign gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 44,000.

The victim, R Saroja (80) of Vandavasi, Tiruvannamalai district used to visit the city every month to receive pension amount from an office in Arumbakkam.



On May 23, when Saroja was waiting for a bus at Poonamallee High Road after collecting her pension amount, the auto driver came to her and told her that a free saree is being distributed nearby and offered to take her there.



After taking her to a spot near Harrington Road in Chetpet, the auto driver asked the elderly woman to alight from the vehicle and fled off with her bags in the vehicle when the woman looked away.



Based on a complaint by the woman, Kilpauk Police registered a case and based on the information provided by the victim, zeroed in on the suspect, A Sundar (34), a serial offender.



A special team picked him up from his hideout in Sholavaram. Police said that he has cases against him in eight police stations across the city.



The stolen jewels were recovered from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

