Astrologer among three arrested for sexually assaulting teen boy in Ramapuram

CHENNAI: Three persons, including an astrologer, were arrested by the Valsaravakkam all women police station after being booked under POCSO act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy, a class 9 student.

According to the police, the incident happened in Ramapuram.

Police arrested the three after the boy's mother lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said that the abuse happened when the astrologer and his friends visited the house of the boy's paternal uncle for conducting pooja.

Though the boy and his elder brother are staying with their father after their parents got separated, last week the two had visited their mother.

While staying there, boy's mother noticed some marks on his chest and made enquiries.

The boy then told her about the sexual assaults he faced from the three, including the astrologer.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the three and remanded them to judicial custody.