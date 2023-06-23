Asian culinary melange: Exotic fusion experience in Chennai

CHENNAI: MasterChef Kuan Lai has brought the exotic Nyonya cuisine menu for the food enthusiasts in Chennai, who desire to relish the flavourful fusion of Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Nyonya cuisine, which is also known as the Peranakan cuisine, is the blend of Chinese ingredients with unique spices used in Malay/Indonesian cuisines. Peranakans are Chinese migrants who settled in south and south-east Asia for work.

Nyonya cuisine’s palate are filled with spice and herbs added to it. To satisfy the taste buds of oriental cuisine admirers in Chennai, Hyatt Regency along with MasterChef Kuan Lai, who will be showcasing the Nyonya fusion menu, is organising the Asian Culinary Melange, an extravaganza, to celebrate the phenomenal savours of Asia.

The Strawberry lime tisane, a blend of strawberry, lime juice and strawberry lime tea in perfect proportion, is a best choice to refresh your taste buds. Next comes the Crab spring roll with chilli sauce. The sauce, with the exact level of spiciness, takes the crispy crab spring roll to another level. In the main course, Nasi Lemak with fried chicken is a must try. The coconut milk rice with pickled vegetables and two chicken sides, is a complete blend of Malaysian and Indonesian flavours. The coconut milk rice gets extra marks, as the flavoured rice alone is enough to eat without any accompaniments. The Pad kheemao wok tossed flat rice noodles is for everyone, who prefers a bit of burnt flavour in their noodles. Finally, the Melaka nyonya style steamed pomfret in a banana leaf parcel is not recommended for everyone. Those who want to try the authentic Malaysian flavours can opt for this, as the dish has raw flavours to it.

MasterChef Kuan Lai wants his desserts to be not only tasty, but also healthy. “I started exploring substitutes for sugar, which can give a healthy dessert, without compromising on the taste,” says MasterChef. His signature desserts, Chilled almond milk curd, snow fungus and longan, and Eight treasure coconut jelly are the reflection of his health conscious thoughts. The Eight treasure coconut jelly is a sugar-free dessert, with the nutrients of honey, coconut, dry fruits and berries.

Those who wish to immerse themselves in the Nyonya cuisine, can visit STIX at Hyatt Regency, and be a part of the Asian Culinary Melange, which is happening till June 25.