Arunraj takes charge as the District Collector of Chengalpattu
Arunraj served as the Executive Director of ELCOT. He was also a trainee collector in Kancheepuram district.
CHENNAI: Following the rejig of district collectors on Saturday, S Arunraj has took charge as the collector of Chengalpattu district replacing AR Rahul Nath on Monday.
He is the third district collector of the district.
