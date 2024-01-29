Begin typing your search...

29 Jan 2024
Arunraj takes charge as the District Collector of Chengalpattu
Collector Arunraj.

CHENNAI: Following the rejig of district collectors on Saturday, S Arunraj has took charge as the collector of Chengalpattu district replacing AR Rahul Nath on Monday.

He is the third district collector of the district.

Arunraj served as the Executive Director of ELCOT. He was also a trainee collector in Kancheepuram district.

