Arumbakkam residents protest against power shutdown in several localities

CHENNAI: Several localities in the city saw protests from the residents because of failure to restore power and lack of adequate water supply. The residents of SBI Colony and MMDA Colony in Arumbakkam blocked the traffic and refused to move from the roads unless the power is restored.

"How are we supposed to work or survive without water if the power is not restored? Some of us are struggling for drinking water and there is hardly any grocery left. We are not able to carry out our daily routine works," says Jaya R, a resident of Poonamallee High Road in Arumbakkam.

The residents were assured action by the local police authorities and traffic police had to intervene to clear the traffic.

They were promised that the power will be restored and the power shutdown prevailed because of the flooding of the TNEB local office.

The power supply was restored in the area by 07 pm.

Similar protests was held in parts of Kolathur and Korattur where residents took to road and blocked traffic at around 7 pm.

Close to 100 people from various localities including Senthil Nagar, Kadappa Road, Surapet and other nearby had blocked the traffic and surrounded the police officials.

"The police has requested for one hours' time and assured action after talking to the EB officials. The power went off on Sunday night and even the areas which are not inundated, do not have power supply.

The daily life of people is affected," said one of the protestors and a resident of Surapet.

The area had not received power supply until the filing of the report. However, the police had assured action.