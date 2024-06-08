Artium Academy launches its first offline music centre in Alwarpet

CHENNAI: Artium Academy has unveiled its first offline centre in Alwarpet, marking a significant step in its mission to extend high-quality music education to local communities. This initiative is the first in a series of offline centres, with plans to establish 50 more across India. The Alwarpet centre boasts a state-of-the-art performance arena providing students with a professional environment to hone their performance and stage skills. Commenting on the launch, Vivek Raicha, co-founder and president of Artium Academy, said, "We are committed to providing world-class music education that is accessible to all. By expanding into offline centres, we aim to reach more students and promote a deeper sense of community and engagement. Our goal at Artium is to create an environment where students can thrive.”

The opening event in Chennai featured national award-winning playback singer and Carnatic vocalist P. Unnikrishnan, along with Artium’s Chief of Pedagogy and renowned voice expert, Ananth Vaidyanathan. Following the inauguration, both artists conducted a masterclass for children, sharing their expertise and inspiring the young participants to embark on their musical journeys. The academy will also host periodic workshops and masterclasses, led by renowned musical legends.