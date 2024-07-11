Artist on Campus: An art for a cause initiative by college students of Madras School of Social Work

CHENNAI: There is a scamper all through the hallway of the Madras School of Social Work. The auditions for the play Pinvaasal (The Backdoor) have made the students elated to get their part. The effusive enthusiasm is not for getting through to auditions, but to embrace the sense of responsibility towards society, through art, by joining Artist on Campus.

Artist on Campus is an all-art event curated by artist.chennai, which aims to promote young indie artists across college campuses in Chennai. The entirety of the proceeds from this event will also go to charity through a non-profit organisation by the name Inner Wheel Club of Chennai Symphony. The proceeds will be used by the IWC Chennai Symphony for the education of girl children who come from underprivileged backgrounds.

“I auditioned for the part of script writer for Pinvaasal (The Backdoor), and I feel fortunate enough to get selected. To see how the efforts of so many different artists are going to contribute to people who need assurance and security really inspired me. I wanted to play a part in using my privileged comfort, to provide the same for someone in need,” says Sadhvee S, a BSC Psychology second-year student.

To be able to do what they love by promoting artists while giving back to society is an opportunity for the team of artist.chennai created for themselves.

“We are all a bunch of passionate college students who came together as we believe that art has a cause and we want to make an impact through the medium. To build a community of budding artists of all art forms, be it music, comedy, acting and painting, we believe that by engaging young talent in meaningful artistic endeavours, we can inspire a new generation of artists,” says Kavyaa Satish, the founder of artist.chennai.

Artist on Campus is hosted in collaboration with the NSS department of MSSW and it aims to give back to the community through art as the team believe that art can change the world. “Pinvaasal (The Backdoor) is one of the plays we present at the all-art event. It is written in a very satirical way including witty humour, yet taking the point across on the struggles of artists in the mainstream industry,” explains Megamithra S, director of the play.

She finds it fortunate that her college focuses a lot on volunteering, which gives her the privilege of helping underprivileged kids and women in their education. Megamithra says, “There was this specific day where we were collecting funds as a team for the NGO I was volunteering in, called U&I Trust, where they teach English to underprivileged kids. One of the kids there looked up to me and asked me expectantly if I could buy her a shoe with that money. Personally, that is what pushed me to do this play, and my friends have similar stories as well.”

Sabhareesh VL is currently pursuing his post-graduation in MSSW and is a Carnatic percussionist and a vocalist. He is among the bustle of students gearing up for his performance for Artist on Campus.

“Well, I am an introvert for whom music has been my only constant companion. My musical journey began when I did my first open mic at 24 The Spirit, one night. I wasn’t even on the artists’ list, but got a slot on the spot,” Sabhareesh narrates.

He felt the goosebumps inside him when the audience started to cheer, singing along with him. He decided to take up music at that moment. “And it was the best day I have ever had,” he adds. Sabhareesh has been rehearsing his tunes to the symphony with some Hindi and Tamil melodies for Artist on Campus. “Audience can expect a good Carnatic version of the songs onstage,” he states.

International Inner Wheel is one of the largest women’s voluntary organisations in the world, active in over 100 countries with more than one lakh members in 5,000 clubs, and is represented in the United Nations as one of the largest women-run NGOs in the world.

Inner Wheel members undertake projects serving humanity, which include the development and caring of children, youth, women, and senior citizens.

“With a strength of 42 members, Inner Wheel Club of Chennai Symphony is an 11-year-old club where we take up many projects and events year after year to help the less privileged. Our projects cover education of girl children, empowerment of girls, women and transgenders. We also aid help towards old age homes, orphanages, animal welfare, environment and more,” explains Sheetal Satish, president of IWC Chennai Symphony.

She finds it commendable to see the younger generation taking up the responsibility to help society in their own way and inspire more youngsters to think this way. Sheetal says, “Any form of art is a way of expression. So is the concern and care for any cause or need. Any help, be it in terms of time, effort or money is an expression of care. Through the expression of art, and through a platform like artist.chennai, if one can help those in need, it will be a great initiative.”

Join the ‘art for a cause’ movement by the college students of Chennai with Artist on Campus happening on July 11, from 6 pm to 8 pm, at the MSSW campus, in Egmore.