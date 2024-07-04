Artist celebrates resilience, empowerment through his works

CHENNAI: Whispers of Wonder is a collection of artworks by Sujil S, marked by its cerebral conception. This collection represents a departure from Sujil’s traditional visual style, embracing a new phase that celebrates love and life with a fresh perspective. Inspired by Paulo Coelho’s book Eleven Minutes, this body of work reflects an evolved understanding and interpretation. Two excerpts reveal the primary inspiration behind this collection of artworks, “Maria was transformed; she became a queen, a goddess who could tread on water, converse with the wind, and hold the universe’s secrets in her gaze. She was sacred, receiving worship from men, women, and gods alike. She embodied divinity and magic.” Complementing this is another excerpt, “I am Nature, the universal Mother, Mistress of all the elements, primordial child of time, sovereign of all things spiritual, Queen of the dead, Queen also of the immortals, the single manifestation of all gods and goddesses that are,” which is a hymn to the Egyptian Goddess Isis.



The upcoming exhibition invites viewers on a journey of introspection and discovery. Sujil’s adept use of pointillism and rich cultural symbolism transforms each artwork into vibrant visual narratives that celebrate life, love, and transformation. “Pointillism, with its intricate use of countless tiny dots of colour, draws in viewers by engaging the mind to blend the colours and complete the picture, bringing the scene to life. In the exhibition, visitors can see how eyes and mind work together to merge the colours into a broader, vibrant image,” says Sujil.

Sujil S

The artist’s use of colour in these artworks is intentional, aiming to evoke a sense of joy linked to self-actualisation. “I have used colours to make viewers feel joy and embrace those emotions, inviting them to experience the same sense of fulfillment and wonder portrayed in my artworks.”



Inspired by the lush vegetation around Palakkad, the artist meticulously documents his surroundings, incorporating elements like flowers and leaves that surround his studio into his art. “I have also integrated the concept of the ‘torana’ into the visual vocabulary of this collection. Torana, a traditional Indian decorative hanging, is something I have encountered while pursuing my Masters in north India. Its intricate designs and colours add a distinctive charm and beauty to the scenes depicted in the works,” he shares.

Through the interplay of colours and themes of resilience and empowerment, Sujil’s art provides a sanctuary for the soul, encouraging viewers to discover beauty and meaning in their experiences. This collection not only showcases the artist’s evolved vision but also highlights the power of art to heal, inspire, and unite us all.

The exhibition will be on from July 4 to July 13 at Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam.