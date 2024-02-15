Artist captures the heartbeat of contemporary Hyderabad

CHENNAI: The Imagery of Images is an exhibition of paintings, graphics, and drawings by Sumanto Chowdhury. As a native of Hyderabad, Sumanto offers a romantic interpretation of the city on canvas. While historical aspects are present, his focus is primarily on capturing contemporary Hyderabad. His work revolves around the daily life of localities within the natural environment of urban and suburban Hyderabad.

“All my paintings are vibrant, colourful, and layered. Every image has imagery and is perceived differently, and these multidimensional works are put together to give an atmosphere of village-scapes and deities that are worshipped in villages. I draw inspiration from the miniature art style of Rajasthan and the Mughals and have brought it into the context of contemporary modern Indian art,” says Sumanto. He adds that the people and their activities inspired him to create colourful images.

Artwork by Sumanto

“Through my works, I want to represent Hyderabad as a joyful city, showcasing all its familiar features in one place. While viewing my paintings, viewers might connect with their memories; for outsiders, I aim to provide a clear picture of Hyderabad.”



The houses, buildings, roads, vehicles, lakes, tombs, trees, and people appear in a rhythmic gesture, converging at the vanishing point where the landscape and sky blend into light-toned colours. Sumanto has dedicated the past 10 years to capturing the landscape of Hyderabad, experiencing the cityscape’s many changes, including demolitions and construction, and amalgamating them to recreate his compositions. The exhibition is ongoing until February 29 at Artworld/Saralas Art Centre in Ganeshpuram.