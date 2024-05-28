Art fundraiser event at Chennai's CP Art Center to shine light on autism; check details here

CHENNAI: An art fundraiser titled ‘Spectrum of Possibilities’ will be held on June 1 at the Shakuntala Art Gallery, CP Arts Center on Eldams Road to raise awareness on autism. Inspired by the expansive coastline of Chennai, the theme highlights the boundless creativity in people on the autism spectrum.

Organised by R Venkatesh and curated by glass artist Radhika Krish, 'Spectrum of Possibilities' will showcase an eclectic mix of artistic works, including intricate mosaics by Jyoti Srivathsan, organic driftwood creations by Mary Malini, and glass art by Radhika Krish. The artwork was co-created by children with autism, making the exhibition an inclusive one that highlights the beauty of diversity.

The event will also feature a series of talks by prominent figures including Dr. Sharanya Anil Bajaj, a cognitive specialist, Gopinath Ramakrishnan, co-founder of Special Child Assistance Network (SCAN), and Dr. Gita Srikanth, founder of We Can India, who will share insights to help foster a deeper understanding and awareness of neurodivergence and the autism spectrum.

The proceeds from the sale of art at the ‘Spectrum of Possibilities’ will go to the ARAM Charitable Trust, a home for abandoned girls with special needs.





A mosaic by Jyoti Srivathsan







