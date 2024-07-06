Armstrong killing: Chennai police detain BSP protesters for obstructing traffic

CHENNAI: Several workers of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were detained by Chennai Police on Saturday for staging a protest on the main road outside the hospital where the body of slain BSP leader K Armstrong was brought for an autopsy.

The protest which saw BSP supporters sitting on the road resulted in a huge traffic pileup. Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu BSP Chief, Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.

Earlier today, the protestors gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary are raised slogans demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Several BSP workers held a sit-in protest on Poonamallee High Road causing a traffic jam and halting vehicular movements. They were also seen breaking the barricades in an attempt to enter the hospital premises, with the police trying to curb them.

Meanwhile, BSP Supremo Mayawati is set to visit Chennai tomorrow to pay the tribute to the slian leader.

Taking to 'X', Mayawati wrote, "Considering the seriousness of this extremely sad and worrying incident, I am planning to go to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay my tributes to Mr Armstrong and meet his grieving family and console them. I appeal to all to maintain peace and order."

She also demanded the state government to take an immediate action into the matter. "The brutal murder of a hardworking and dedicated leader of the BSP in Tamil Nadu and the state party unit president Shri K. Armstrong outside his Chennai residence yesterday evening has sent shockwaves across the society. The government should immediately take strict/necessary action to prevent such incidents in future", the BSP supremo said.

Chennai police have secured eight suspects so far and formed a special team to investigate the murder of the BSP leader. CM MK Stalin also expressed grief over the incident and paid condolences to the slain leader's family.

Taking to 'X', the Chief Minister wrote, "Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr. Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight."

"I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party members, family, relatives, and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law," he added.