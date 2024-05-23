Arappor Iyakkam sends complaint to DVAC against 'corrupt' highways chief engineer

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organization, has sent a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against a chief engineer of the Highways department alleging that the officer bought a property at a rate disproportionate to her income.

In a complaint, Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam alleged that the chief engineer bought a plot in a project named G Square Beach Walk in 2021 at Rs. 1.21 Crore.

Saying that the officer bought the plot at Rs. 3,300 per sqft on ECR in Neelankarai, the complaint pointed out that actual rate was Rs. 10,416 per sqft as per the G Square website.

The complaint said that a nearby plot was sold at Rs. 9,666 sqft and the officer might have paid Rs. 2.35 Crore but registered at a lower cost. The officer also constructed a huge building.

"Given that the building is at least 5,000 sqft, the value of the building will easily be at least Rs. 1 Crore. The source of funds for construction of the house is also unknown, " the complaint added.

Jayaram said that the officer only availed a loan of Rs. 60 lakh and the remaining amount seems to have been accumulated out of unknown source of income.

He urged the DVAC to file an FIR against the chief engineer and investigate other assets acquired by her.