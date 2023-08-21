Apply for PhD prog at RGNIYD till Sept 11

CHENNAI: The Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development has opened admissions for the PhD programme till September 11.

Candidates are eligible to apply for this course if they score at least 55% marks in their PG/MPhil programme, or an equivalent qualification from a foreign educational institution.

A relaxation of 5% marks or an equivalent grade may be allowed for candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/differently-abled, economically weaker section (EWS), and other specified categories, as per the UGC’s decisions.

Application fee is Rs 500 for applicants in from general/OBC and EWS, and Rs 200 for SC/ST and persons with disability.

As per the notification, the PhD programme is available for both part-time and full-time scholars in all subjects except sociology, which offers only full-time enrollment. “All candidates, except those who have cleared the JRF Fellowship, are expected to attend the entrance exam to be held on September 24. The selection is based on a 70% score from the entrance test and 30% from the interview,” the notification read.

Additionally, part-time PhD candidates need a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from their current institution’s head, acknowledging their employment status.

The programme offers 40 seats in art and science courses, distributed as follows: general/PWD 16, EWS 4, OBC 11, SC 6, and ST 3. The fee structure varies for other social science and science groups, depending on each course.

A list of eligible candidates will be uploaded to the RGNIYD website on September 15.

The online application link for registration is: https://rgniydadm.samarth.edu.in/