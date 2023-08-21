Applications invited for jobs with Greater Chennai Home Guards Service

CHENNAI: Applications are invited from both men and women to join the Greater Chennai Home Guards Service. Those interested should be aged between 18 and 50 years and studied upto class 10 (pass or fail) and have no criminal records.

Applicants should be a resident of Chennai and a ration card holder.

Those selected will be trained for 45 days for daily one-hour training.

After completion of the training, they will be posted to a police station to assist the police in their respective areas. Uniform, cap and shoes will be provided and a special allowance of Rs 560 will be paid for those on night Rounds, day patrol and traffic control duty.