'Applications for high rise buildings doubled after CMDA went online'

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) minister PK Sekarbabu said that the number of applications received for high rise buildings (HRB) has increased two-fold in 2023, when compared to the previous year.

In a statement, Sekarbabu said that CMDA’s Single Window Online Planning Permission Application System went live in May 2022 for public usage. CMDA’s Layout module of Online Planning Permission Application was launched in November 2023.

CMDA’s Online PPA portal has been integrated with Urban and Rural Local Bodies such as Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Directorate Town Panchayat.

Through the CMDA’s online Planning Permission Portal, the planning permission is issued faster.

In this end-to-end Online Planning Permission system of CMDA, a record of 114 planning permissions were granted within 30 days which accords to one-third of the total planning permissions issued in this year. After the implementation of this system all Planning Permission Applications are received, processed and approved only online, wherein the number of applications received has increased by 27 per cent and subsequently issuance of planning permission has also increased by 22 per cent," he added.

The planning authority usually received around 65 applications High Rise Building (HRB) category, whereas, in the Online Planning Permission system, last year 135 applications were received which has increased by twofold, particularly more than 100 HRB files have been granted planning permission for the first time, the statement said.

For Non High Rise Building (NHRB) in the year 2022, 641 applications were received out of which 455 planning permissions were issued. In the year 2023, 837 applications were received out of which 605 planning permissions were issued. The Planning Permission.

"CMDA also intends to re-engineer the existing workflow and make it simpler thereby decreasing the time taken for issuing planning permission from 60 days to 30 days and also increasing the number of planning permissions issued," Sekarbabu added.