Apollo conducts 1st successful robotic cytoreductive surgery

CHENNAI: Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) announced the launch of the Robotic Surgery Programme for Ovarian Cancers and the successful completion of India’s first robotic Cytoreductive Surgery with Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (CRS-HIPEC) in two unique cases of advanced ovarian cancers.

Thara, a 48-year-old patient, who was suffering from carcinoma of the ovary with omental and peritoneal metastases received three cycles of neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Following this, her cancer burden was significantly reduced and underwent a complex robotic-assisted interval cytoreductive surgery.

The procedure included extensive surgical clearance followed by HIPEC using a closed technique which ensures precise temperature control and optimal drug distribution. She was also diagnosed with breast cancer and she underwent surgery for breast cancer in the same sitting. The use of a robotic system enabled both the surgeries to be done with minimal morbidity and the patient was discharged in three days.

“The dual surgeries for advanced ovarian cancer utilized cutting-edge robotic systems that provide superior precision and flexibility, said Dr Venkat P, senior consultant of surgical oncology, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre. The intricate nature of this surgery showcased the remarkable precision and dexterity offered by robotic technology. In peculiar cases, besides achieving optimal cytoreduction, preserving healthy tissues is crucial for the patient’s long-term prognosis.”