AP-bound buses to pick, drop passengers inside MMBT

CHENNAI: Transport department secretary K Phanindra Reddy has instructed the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC-Villupuram) to board and de-board passengers inside the Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT). According to a press release, during a review meeting with officials, the secretary came to know that buses belonging to Tiruvallur depot of TNSTC-Villupuram that are heading towards Koyambedu from Andhra Pradesh are not entering the Madhavaram bus stand. The buses are boarding the passengers near Madhavaram roundabout. He instructed the concerned officials to operate buses from Madhavaram bus stand from June 4. Based on this, buses plying on route numbers 90A, 90A/A, 113A/A, 90B, 101A/A, 112A/A, 125A, 131A/A, 79I and 79V will enter the bus stand.