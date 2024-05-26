Annual car festival held at Athi Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kancheepuram 

KANCHIPURAM: The annual car festival of the Athi Varadaraja Perumal Temple was held during the Vaikasi Brahmotsavam celebrations in Kancheepuram on Sunday.

A 73-foot tall chariot carrying Varadaraja Perumal and his consorts Sri Devi and Bhudevi (aspects of Goddess Lakshmi) was pulled by thousands of devotees amidst great fanfare. The Brahmotsavam festival commenced on May 20.

The festival witnessed a massive turnout, with thousands of devotees from across the country, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, and Maharashtra, participating in it. Even politicians, including Tamil Nadu ministers, TM Anbarasan and Senji Masthan, joined the devotees in pulling the chariot.

The festival was held under tight security, with thousands of police personnel from Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruvallur districts deployed.

Vaikasi Brahmotsavam is a significant Hindu festival, and the chariot festival is its main event. The festival attracts devotees from far and wide who come to seek the blessings of Lord Varadaraja.

The Vaishnavite temple is famed for its once-in-40-years festival where the 12-foot idol of Athi Varadar, the deity, is immersed into the Ananthasaras tank at the temple. The deity, made of wood from a fig tree and hence the name Athi Varadar, lies in a silver casket under water in the temple tank every 40 years. The idol is taken out once every 40 years and worshipped for 48 days.(With online desk inputs)