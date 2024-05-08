Anna University to tie-up with Eastern University, Sri Lanka for doing research activities on Arts and Culture of Tamils

CHENNAI: Anna University will join hands with Eastern University, Sri Lanka for doing research activities on Arts and Culture of Tamils.

The university sources said that the Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology of the university was nominated as the Coordinator for the research works.

A senior professor from the Anna University said that to start with there would be an International research conference from June 13 on the Arts and Culture of Tamils.

"The three-day conference will be held at Vantharumoolai, Chekalady, Sri Lanka in collaboration with the other leading universities in Asia including Vellore Institute of Technology", he said.

He said the conference themes include historical heritage, language and literature, traditional communication system, traditional employment system and society, arts and crafts, architecture, traditional dresses and games, cuisine and culinary traditions.

"In addition, other themes like festivals and rituals, impacts of globalisation in Tamil Arts and Culture will also be included", he added.

According to the plan, after the conference the research would focus on the present nature of research gaps, which would be addressed.

"The research would provide background information about the work and its significance, while highlighting other relevant literature", he said adding the research plan would get a good path during the conference.