Anna University to introduce BE (EEE) training integrated programme besides providing internship for diploma students

CHENNAI: Anna University will be introducing a new course BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) -- training integrated programme this year for diploma students at its Kancheepuram campus.



The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) sources here said that the four-year BE (EEE) course, which will be sponsored by HL Mando Anand India, will also provide industrial training for the students with stipend.

As the admissions were opened for the academic year 2024-2025, the students could enroll online in the Anna University portal.

The students, who want to pursue the course, should have successfully completed diploma programme in Electrical and Electronics Engineering or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Mechanical, Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Information Technology, Automobile as per the All India Council for Technical Education norms. The students, who should have passed out the prescribed diploma courses from 2022 to 2024 with minimum 60%, were eligible to apply.

According to the sources, the important aspect of this course is that each selected student will be provided industrial training with a stipend of Rs 13,000 per month.

Apart from that accommodation, food, transport and medical insurance will also be at free of cost for the beneficiaries.

In addition, the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, (CED) Anna University will also be launching an internship programme for the UG or PG students and research scholars, who were enrolled in the university and its affiliated engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu from June 19 this year.

The internship will provide the opportunity to address various problem statements while also acquiring insight into career possibilities presented by entrepreneurship and startup ecosystems.

Area of internship includes mobile app development to disseminate information related to all CED events and activities, development of tailored tools for student engagement across Anna University campuses and affiliated engineering colleges, Chatbot (a computer program that simulates human conversation through voice commands or text chats or both), development for supporting Ideation and design thinking workshops and development of Interactive tools for aspiring student startups development.