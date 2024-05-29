Anna University to host Tamil Language and Research Conference on August 13

CHENNAI: Anna University will be hosting Tamil Language and Research Conference here August 13 to evaluate the multi faceted development of Tamil Language.

Accordingly, Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology, Anna University will also join hands with International Academy of Tamil Language and Culture and Madras Development Society to organise the two-day conference. Anna University sources here said that the first World Tamil Development Conference was held on August 12, 2023, in Tamil Nadu Open University, Chennai.

The theme of this conference to be held this year will evaluate the multi faceted development of Tamil language and literature and the status of Tamil in modern technology.

With a future aim, it is planned to read and present research articles on projects, activities, and initiatives for the development of Tamil language in the above fields. It is also planned to read and present articles on various topics like usage of tamil in Arts and Science Colleges, Engineering Colleges Indian and foreign universities.

The topic of the conference includes Tamil in School Education, Tamil in college education, Tamil in universities, Tamil in higher education institutions, Tamil in medical colleges, Tamil in engineering colleges, Tamil in music, Tamil in drama and Tamil in art.

In addition, Tamil in television, Tamil in law colleges, Tamil in movies, Tamil in news papers, Tamil in state government offices, Tamil in courts, Tamil in legislature, Tamil in Parliament, Tamil in Union government offices, Tamil in constituency in foreign states, Tamil seat in universities and Tamil in Computer, Tamil in media and Tamil in the field of artificial intelligence.

Accordingly, research papers are invited from Tamil scholars, researchers, Tamil activists in Tamil Nadu, neighboring states, foreign countries and research students.

Cultural programs were held on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Art, music and drama society.