Anna University to host conference on Tamil language on August 13

CHENNAI: Anna University will host a Tamil Language and Research Conference in the city on August 13 to analyse the multi-faceted Tamil language and literature development.

Accordingly, the Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology, Anna University, will join the International Academy of Tamil Language and Culture and Madras Development Society to organise the two-day conference.

The conference aims to evaluate the multi-faceted development of Tamil language and literature and the status of Tamil in modern technology. The research articles on projects, activities, and initiatives for developing the Tamil language will be presented during the conference. Articles on various topics, such as the usage of the Tamil language in arts and science colleges, engineering colleges, and national and foreign universities, will also be presented during the conference.

The topic of the conference ranges from the usage of the Tamil language in school education, college education, universities, higher education institutions, medical colleges, law colleges, and engineering colleges to Tamil in music, drama, and art.

In addition, the conference will discuss Tamil in television, movies, newspapers, state government offices, courts, legislature, parliament, union government offices, constituencies in foreign states, computers, media, and the field of artificial intelligence.

Accordingly, research papers are invited from Tamil scholars, researchers, Tamil activists from Tamil Nadu, neighbouring states, foreign countries, and research students. Cultural programmes will be held on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Art, music, and drama society.

Anna University sources noted that the first World Tamil Development Conference was held on August 12, 2023, at Tamil Nadu Open University, Chennai.