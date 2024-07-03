Anna University receives bomb threat via email, found to be a hoax later

CHENNAI: Anna University in Chennai received a bomb threat via email during the early hours of Wednesday.

The threat prompted an immediate response from authorities, who swiftly initiated an investigation, deploying sniffer dogs to the campus.

However, during investigation, it was discovered to be a hoax.

Police are conducting further inquiries to find the suspect behind the false bomb threat.

There has been a rise in the instance of hoax bomb threats being received at airports and educational institutions in the country in the past few months.