Cash-strapped Anna University moves Madras HC, claims can't deposit PF dues

CHENNAI: The Anna University moved the Madras High Court claiming that it is not in the position to deposit Rs.73.23 lakh as a pre-condition to stay the order of determining the provident fund (PF) dues to the contract employees of the varsity.

A vacation bench of Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad and V Lakshminarayanan heard a writ appeal moved by Anna University stating that the management is not in a good financial position to deposit 30 percent of the Rs.2.44 crore PF dues, as per the Court's order.

The bench adjourned the petition to June 5 before the regular bench, as the University submitted that it could only able to deposit Rs 10 lakh. The bench also directed the University to serve the papers to the counsel of the Regional Provident Fund (RPF) commissioner, Coimbatore.

Between 2006 and 2010 the then State government established Anna University Technology (AUT) in Coimbatore and four other districts.

However, in 2012, all the AUT was merged with Anna University. Subsequently, in 2019 a complaint was received by the RPF commissioner Coimbatore, regarding the nonpayment of PF to the contract employees.

Pursuant to the complaint, the RPF commissioner, Coimbatore issued a show cause notice and directed Anna University to deposit Rs.2.44 crore within 15 days as an interim measure.

Aggrieved by this, the University approached the High Court. Considering the financial position of the University, in 2023, the Court directed the varsity to deposit 30 percent of dues within six weeks.