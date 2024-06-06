Anna University debuts in world's top 400 QS World University Ranking list

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Bombay and Delhi are among the top 150 universities in the world, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top rank globally for the 13th time, according to the QS World University Ranking, 2025 announced on Wednesday.

According to the coveted ranking published by the London-based higher education analyst, India has one more university within the top 150 rankings, IIT Delhi (150th) and two more entries in the world's top 400 with the University of Delhi (ranked 328th) and Anna University (ranked 383rd) making their debut in this tier.

While IIT Bombay climbed from 149 last year to 118, up by 31 ranks, IIT Delhi improved its rank by 47 points to bag the 150th position globally.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the University of Delhi stood out for the employability of its graduates and has been ranked 44th globally in the category of "employment outcomes".

IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has achieved the fourth spot in India as it went from 271 in the 2024 rankings to 222 this time. IIT KGP is followed by IIT Madras which climbed 58 ranks (285 to 227) this year. IIT Madras has taken the position of IIT Kanpur this time, which has slipped to the sixth position, even after climbing from 278 to 263 this year.